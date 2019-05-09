English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hoarding in Deoria Warns People Against 'Shoe Hurling' BJP MP Sharad Tripathi
Bringing back the memories of the shoe hurling incident, which went viral on social media, the hoarding warned the people against Sharad Tripathi and his father Ramapati Tripathi, who has allegedly been threatening females.
The hoarding in Deoria. (Image: News18)
Loading...
Lucknow: A month after BJP MP Sharad Tripathi and MLA Rakesh Baghel came to blows during a party meeting in Sant Kabir Nagar, the matter has resurfaced in Deoria, where a hoarding was put up warning people against the "shoe hurling minister".
Bringing back the memories of the incident, which went viral on social media, the hoarding warned the people against Tripathi and his father Ramapati Tripathi, who the hoarding alleged was threatening women. Ramapati Tripathi, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Deoria this year, was named after BJP denied ticket to Sharad, whose brawl with the MLA had left the party red-faced.
The hoarding, which was taken down by the district administration, was allegedly erected by a group called Deoria Bachao Manch. It read, “Kshatriyon ko joote marne wala beta aur vyapariyon mahilaon ko dhamki, gali dene wala baap. Khalilabad se bhagaye jane ke baa dab devbhumi Deoria ke voteron ko chara daalne aaya hai. Faisla Aapka, Akhir Deoria hai aapka. (The son hurls shoes at Kshatriya community people, the father abuses and threatens businesswomen. After being thrown out of Khalilabad, they are now trying to woo the voters in Deoria. The decision is yours, after all Deoria is yours.)” The incident gained significance as the region has witnessed a long-standing cold war between the Thakur and Brahmin communities.
Earlier, Sant Kabir Nagar MP Sharad Tripathi and Mehdawal MLA Rakesh Baghel had got into a scuffle at a meeting of the District Planning Committee after the minister lost his cool at Baghel because his name was missing from the foundation stone for a local road. He began hitting the MLA with his shoe to which the latter responded by landing a few blows.
Following the incident, the BJP decided to give the ticket from Deoria costituency to its senior leader Ramapati Tripathi, who is considered close to Union Minister Rajnath Singh. The Deoria seat which comes in Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, holds a strategic importance as it is situated in close proximity with Gorakhpur, the hometown of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
The Deoria parliamentary constituency is constituted by five assembly seats namely Deoria, Tumkahi Raj, Fazilnagar, Patherdeva and Rampur Karkhana. The Deoria seat was won by senior BJP leader Kalraj Mishra in the 2014 Modi wave, however this time BJP has fielded Ramapati Tripathi who will be contesting against Gathabandhan candidate Vinod Kumar Jaiswal and Congress candidate Niyaz Ahmad.
Bringing back the memories of the incident, which went viral on social media, the hoarding warned the people against Tripathi and his father Ramapati Tripathi, who the hoarding alleged was threatening women. Ramapati Tripathi, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Deoria this year, was named after BJP denied ticket to Sharad, whose brawl with the MLA had left the party red-faced.
The hoarding, which was taken down by the district administration, was allegedly erected by a group called Deoria Bachao Manch. It read, “Kshatriyon ko joote marne wala beta aur vyapariyon mahilaon ko dhamki, gali dene wala baap. Khalilabad se bhagaye jane ke baa dab devbhumi Deoria ke voteron ko chara daalne aaya hai. Faisla Aapka, Akhir Deoria hai aapka. (The son hurls shoes at Kshatriya community people, the father abuses and threatens businesswomen. After being thrown out of Khalilabad, they are now trying to woo the voters in Deoria. The decision is yours, after all Deoria is yours.)” The incident gained significance as the region has witnessed a long-standing cold war between the Thakur and Brahmin communities.
Earlier, Sant Kabir Nagar MP Sharad Tripathi and Mehdawal MLA Rakesh Baghel had got into a scuffle at a meeting of the District Planning Committee after the minister lost his cool at Baghel because his name was missing from the foundation stone for a local road. He began hitting the MLA with his shoe to which the latter responded by landing a few blows.
Following the incident, the BJP decided to give the ticket from Deoria costituency to its senior leader Ramapati Tripathi, who is considered close to Union Minister Rajnath Singh. The Deoria seat which comes in Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, holds a strategic importance as it is situated in close proximity with Gorakhpur, the hometown of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
The Deoria parliamentary constituency is constituted by five assembly seats namely Deoria, Tumkahi Raj, Fazilnagar, Patherdeva and Rampur Karkhana. The Deoria seat was won by senior BJP leader Kalraj Mishra in the 2014 Modi wave, however this time BJP has fielded Ramapati Tripathi who will be contesting against Gathabandhan candidate Vinod Kumar Jaiswal and Congress candidate Niyaz Ahmad.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra's Viral Met Gala Outfit Wasn’t Built in a Day
- Cyclone Fani: Dish TV and D2H Announce Free Service Camps For DTH Subscribers in Odisha
- Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Reveals Who Left the Starbucks Cup at Winterfell
- IPL 2019 | Five Bowlers Who Troubled Batsmen with Express Pace
- Harry Kane's Words At Halftime Inspired Tottenham's Glorious Champions League Comeback
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results