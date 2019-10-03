Hoax Bomb Scare at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Delhi's Gole Market, Inquiry Underway
A police official said they received a complaint from one of the school teachers that he got an SMS from an unidentified number about a bomb being placed in the school.
Representative image. (Cartoon by Mir Suhail)
New Delhi: A hoax bomb threat triggered panic at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Gole market area on Thursday, prompting authorities to vacate the school campus, police said.
A teacher had received an SMS that a bomb was planted in the school.
"A complaint was received from one of the school teachers that he received an SMS from an unidentified number that a bomb has been placed in the school," a police official said.
Police and bomb disposal squad personnel reached the spot immediately.
"Students and staff were moved out and the entire school premises was checked thoroughly. However, no bomb was found," a police official said.
"An inquiry is underway. The complaint is being verified and police officials are trying to identify the location of the person who sent the message," the official said.
