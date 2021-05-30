Hoax Bomb Scare at Mantralaya, Bomb Squad at Spot, Says Mumbai Police

The Disaster Management Control on Sunday received a call from an unidentified caller informing of a bomb planted in the Mantralaya, Mumbai. Police said the call was received around 12.40pm, following which police personnel and with Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad rushed to the spot and started conducting checks. Prima facie, it seems to be a hoax call, an officer said. However, security has been strengthened in the area.

The Marine Drive Police Station is investigating the matter. Sources said one Sagar Kashinath Mandre, a resident of Nagpur and believed to be suffering from mental health issues, had made the call to the ministry. Mandre had earlier warned of self-immolation demanding arrest of the revenue secretary.

The Bomb Disposal Squad has carried out a thorough investigation of the entire premises and no objectionable substance has been found, police said.

