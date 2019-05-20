English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hoax Bomb Threat to Tamil Nadu CEO Office Sends Police into Tizzy
The officials scanned the office of CEO Satyabrata Sahoo for any suspicious substance after an anonymous letter received there warned that a bomb would go off.
Representative image.
Loading...
Chennai Police went into a tizzy here following an anonymous bomb threat to the office of Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer, but a search revealed no suspicious item.
The officials scanned the office of CEO Satyabrata Sahoo for any suspicious substance after an anonymous letter received there warned that a bomb would go off, police said.
"It (the letter) contained a brief sentence in Tamil saying 'bomb will go off', the police said.
Following the threat, Fort police personnel inspected the premises and held investigations, they said.
Even as the police were carrying out the search, Sahoo was in a meeting with district electoral officers (DEOs) and returning officers (ROs) ahead of the May 23 counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections and assembly bypolls in the state.
The officials scanned the office of CEO Satyabrata Sahoo for any suspicious substance after an anonymous letter received there warned that a bomb would go off, police said.
"It (the letter) contained a brief sentence in Tamil saying 'bomb will go off', the police said.
Following the threat, Fort police personnel inspected the premises and held investigations, they said.
Even as the police were carrying out the search, Sahoo was in a meeting with district electoral officers (DEOs) and returning officers (ROs) ahead of the May 23 counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections and assembly bypolls in the state.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Everyone Will Be on Their Phones: Woakes on WC Announcement
- Pakistan's Asif Ali to Leave England Tour After Daughter's Demise
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, SF150 Launch LIVE: As it Happened
- 7 Dassault Rafale Fighter Jets Make Emergency Landing in Indonesia
- Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Chennai Airport as Pilots Notice ‘Sparks’ in the Engine
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results