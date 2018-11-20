Hockey Players Honoured by PM Modi Now Sell Sugarcane in UP Streets to Make Ends Meet

The house is all piled up with medals and trophies that they had won playing hockey at the national and international level but, as a matter of fact, trophies can’t get them their daily bread.Meet Shivam Anand, Rishabh Anand and Saurabh Anand who have won accolades for their game on the national and international level. Moreover, Shivam was even honoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bagging a silver medal at the Under18 Youth Olympic in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 2018.Ironically, the three hockey players who also are brother in relation are now forced to sell sugarcane on the streets of Jhansi, the city which was once known for the Hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand.These players along with their father are forced to sell sugarcane as their economic condition is not sound. Despite a lot of promises for help, they have not received a single penny announced for them as aid.The three hockey players take out time in between for their first love, hockey. They also dream of representing India on an international level in senior team one day.Speaking to news18, Saurabh Anand, who has played in 2016 Asia Gold Cup said, “There were a lot of promises for help and financial aid but nothing materialised. Our financial condition is not sound and that is why we are selling sugarcane in the roadside. If we get the support from the government we can focus on our game and will ensure that India National Hockey Team bags gold medal in Olympics, in future.”Echoing same sentiments, Rishabh Anand who has represented India on international level said, “We want the government to also focus on Hockey like Cricket. Hockey should be promoted in a similar way.” Rishabh was also honoured by Prime Miniter Narendra Modi for bagging a silver medal at the Under18 Youth Olympic in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 2018.The tall claims by governments and politicians of supporting sportsmen in the country fall face first after seeing the current situation of these international hockey players.The coach of these hockey players Hiralal claimed that facilities given to support these budding sportsmen were not enough. “There are some facilities given to these hockey players but they are not enough. In foreign countries, governments adopt such players so they can focus more on their game instead of focussing on their livelihood. Here some companies provide hockey sticks and balls but certainly they need much more support from the government,” Hiralal said.