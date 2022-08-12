India is all set to celebrate the 75th year of Independence and if there is one thing that is taking the country by storm, it’s the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign by the Modi government. After the Prime Minister planted the seed for the campaign last month, it has quickly taken over with people across the country gearing up to be a part of the Tiranga campaign. With cash prizes for winners to Tiranga certificate, here is how you can join in and wave the flag!

‘Ghar pe Tiranga’

The campaign is a bid to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the premise that the flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal one. So as part of the campaign you are encouraged to hoist the flag in your homes from 13th to 15th August irrespective of which part of the country you are in. According to the official website, “the idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.”

Virtual Tiranga campaign

One can also participate in the Tiranga campaign virtually by pinning a flag virtually on the https://harghartiranga.com website. You could also participate in the ‘Selfie with Flag’ campaign by posting a selfie of yourself with the flag on the same website. According to the official website, over 33 lakh selfies with the Tricolour have been uploaded so far and more than 1.3 crore flags have been pinned so far.

Get your Tiranga Certificate

Your participation in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ yatra is sure to be noticed and appreciated. People who raise the flag between August 13 and August 15, 2022 will now get a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Certificate’ as part of the recognition given to patriotic people. To get the certificate you must register in the official portal and upload a selfie/pin a flag and then go on to download your participation certificate.

Tiranga competitions and cash prizes

As part of the 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the ministry of culture held several competitions across the country including ‘Deshbhakti Geet’ Competition, ‘Rangoli Making’ Competition, ‘Lori’ Contest and Essay Writing Competitions. Winners are to receive big cash prizes ahead of August 15th.

The Tiranga Anthem

#TirangaAnthem, the most awaited patriotic song of the year, is out now! A tribute to the feeling of pride of 140 crore Indians towards the beloved #Tiranga🇮🇳 Play this anthem, hoist Tiranga at your home & be a part of #HarGharTiranga campaign.@AmritMahotsav @MinOfCultureGoI pic.twitter.com/yYAasf2EkK — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) August 4, 2022

The Tiranga campaign also has its anthem, dubbed the ‘most awaited patriotic song of the year’. You can play the anthem while you hoist the Tiranga as your homes.

