Holding Final Year University Exams Not Feasible, says Maha Minister

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Monday reiterated the state government's stand that conducting final-year university exams as per the revised guidelines of the UGC would not be feasible due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He was addressing a press conference after attending a disaster management committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The University Grants Commission, on July 6, revised exam guidelines, and stated that academic credibility, career opportunities and future progress of students were linked to examinations.

Samant said the state government was not against holding exams but was of the view that it would be improper to do so amid the outbreak.He informed that vice chancellors of all 13 non- agriculture universities in the state have conveyed to the government their inability to hold exams now.

He said parents and teachers are also against exams being held now as it is detrimental to the health of students. He asked whether the UGC, which has issued revised guidelines, will take responsibility of the health of students.

The state government has decided that final year marks will be decided by the performance in previous semesters, aggregate marks, he said, adding that students wanting to appear for exams will be given the opportunity once the pandemic is over.

"Universities have been directed to issue graduation certificates to students who don't wish to appear for the examinations. Those who wish to appear for it must give us their request in writing," he said.

He said the outbreak situation will be taken into account by the administration and the date for holding exams must be fixed in consultation with the collector and district disaster management authority.

Samant also pointed out several schools and colleges have been converted into temporary quarantine centres.

He added that nine states have cancelled final year exams and the issue would be discussed with them.