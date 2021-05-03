Holding Fort for Amarinder's Poll Campaign: Punjab Awaits Prashant Kishor’s Yes, or No?

Will he? Won’t he? These are the questions everyone is asking in Punjab political circles after the announcement by Prashant Kishor that he wants to quit working as a political strategist after masterminding the TMC victory in West Bengal.

The answer may not be as simple. Kishor, who joined as political adviser to Captain Amarinder Singh in March, also holds a Cabinet rank in the Punjab government. Also, his unease with the Congress party has once again come to the fore as he questioned the party’s inertia in introspecting into what is going wrong with the party.

But will he continue to hold Captain’s hand at a time when the Congress stalwart is facing the opposition from inside the party ranks as well as his own Cabinet ministers over the sacrilege issue like never before. Experts believe there may be a rethink on this front because all is not going well with the party in the State.

Besides unpopularity with the public, the CM is facing wrath of his 70 odd MLAs and Cabinet colleagues over failure to deliver on the long-standing demand for justice in the sacrilege case after the report of the SIT headed by Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was rejected by the High Court. He is also being seen as being on the backfoot as he clarified that he himself faced a case in the City Centre Scam allegations for 14 years and the name of Badal’s will come out in the sacrilege case for sure and there was no question of hobnobbing with the Akalis.

Kishor has himself said that the Congress party must see what is wrong within itself besides saying that the position he holds in Punjab is from the State government as political adviser to the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and not the Congress party.

Amarinder Singh’s bête noire Navjot Singh Sidhu has also been attacking him publicly over his alleged failure sacrilege issue.

The decision to continue with Amarinder or not now depends on his personal ties with the leader. An official statement is awaited from him in this regard.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here