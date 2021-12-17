'Holding His Hand...': An Inconsolable Family Performs Last Rites of Group Captain Varun Singh in Bhopal

Amid heart-wrenching scenes, thousands gathered on Friday to pay their last tributes to Group Captain Varun Singh, who was the lone survivor of CDS Bipin Rawat’s chopper crash but succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, as the braveheart was cremated with full military honours in Bhopal’s Bairagarh crematorium

Singh’s mortal remains had reached Bhopal on Thursday where his parents live and was later taken to Bairagarh Military Hospital from where the final journey began on Friday noon.

Serving and ex-servicemen of the armed forces were part of the funeral procession that was resonating “Vande Matram", “Bharat Mata ki Jai" and “Varun Singh Amar Rahen" slogans throughout. The mortal remains were kept in a military truck decorated with flowers.

As the officer undertook his final journey, his family was inconsolable in the hour of gloom. The family had on Thursday requested the administration to shift the last rites from Bhadbhada to Bairagarh crematorium to save locals form the hardships of traffic jams that could result due to the funeral procession.

Singh’s parents – Col KP Singh (retired) and Uma Singh had settled in Bhopal around 20 years ago, while his younger brother is employed with the Navy and lives in Mumbai. Singh was residing at Wellington in Tamil Nadu with his family. He was married to Geetanjali in Indore in 2008.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen consoling Col Singh who broke down as his son’s last rites were performed by his grandson.

“It was okay if he had perished in the crash why all this trauma. He got immense respect, honour and a pride departure which is my real strength. Holding his hand, we all had let him free at the hospital,” the bereaved mother was seen saying in a viral video.

