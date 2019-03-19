English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Holi 2019: Vrindavan Widows Mourning Manohar Parrikar's Death to Not Celebrate Festival
Vrindavan's Holi celebrations in recent years have become a memorable event for the thousands of widows who till recent past used to face humiliation.
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Hundreds of widows in Vrindavan on Monday decided not to celebrate Holi this time to mourn the sad demise of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
Parrikar died at his private residence in Panaji on Sunday after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 63.
Sulabh International had planned to organise Holi celebrations for the widows but it was deferred due to Parrikar's death.
Scores of widows gathered at the historic Gopinath temple in Vrindavan on Monday to offer condolences and pay respect to the departed soul. The widows also held a prayer meeting at the temple where they lit candles and sang bhajans.
"To pay respect to the departed soul, we have decided not to celebrate Holi today. All the widows mourned the sad demise of our beloved leader and statesman Manohar Parrikar," said Bindeshwar Pathak, a well-known social reformer and founder of the Sulabh International.
Vrindavan's Holi celebrations in recent years have become a memorable event for the thousands of widows who till recent past used to face humiliation.
In 2012, the Supreme Court expressed concern that the government and its agencies were not doing enough to mitigate the sufferings of the widows of Vrindavan and asked Sulabh International, an NGO, to take care of them.
Parrikar died at his private residence in Panaji on Sunday after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 63.
Sulabh International had planned to organise Holi celebrations for the widows but it was deferred due to Parrikar's death.
Scores of widows gathered at the historic Gopinath temple in Vrindavan on Monday to offer condolences and pay respect to the departed soul. The widows also held a prayer meeting at the temple where they lit candles and sang bhajans.
"To pay respect to the departed soul, we have decided not to celebrate Holi today. All the widows mourned the sad demise of our beloved leader and statesman Manohar Parrikar," said Bindeshwar Pathak, a well-known social reformer and founder of the Sulabh International.
Vrindavan's Holi celebrations in recent years have become a memorable event for the thousands of widows who till recent past used to face humiliation.
In 2012, the Supreme Court expressed concern that the government and its agencies were not doing enough to mitigate the sufferings of the widows of Vrindavan and asked Sulabh International, an NGO, to take care of them.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Patriot Act? Hasan Minhaj on Indian Elections is the Primer You Never Knew You Needed
- Reel Movie Awards 2019: Had to Sacrifice A Lot When 'Tumbbad' was Realised, Says Sohum Shah
- Riteish Deshmukh Reveals Why Akshay Kumar is the Highest Taxpayer in the Country and It's Hilarious
- Ronaldo Faces Disciplinary Hearing Over Goal Celebration
- Prajnesh Gunneswaran Rises to Career-high 84 Post Indian Wells Run
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results