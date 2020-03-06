Holi 2020 Date: When and How to Celebrate Festival of Colours in India

The festival of colours is here and Indian is all geared up to celebrate the day with zeal and fun. One of the most important Hindu festivals, Holi signifies the arrival of spring and the end of the winter season. The festival is celebrated on the Purnima (full moon day) of the Shukla Paksh in the Hindu month of 'Phalguna'.

Holi 2020 will be celebrated on March 10 in India. The festival is also known as 'Dhulandi' or 'Dhulendi', 'Dhuleti' or 'Dhulheti'.

A day prior to the festival, Hindus celebrate Holika Dahan, also known as Chhoti Holi. On this day, they lit bonfires. Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 9.

Why do we celebrate Holi in India

Holi is considered to be the day when people celebrate the victory of good over evil. According to one legend, Lord Vishnu took the Narasimha avatar to protect his 'bhakt' (devotee) Prahalada from his cruel father Hiranyakashyapu, who asks his sister Holika to kill the son.

Holika had the blessing of the gods that she won’t be touched by fire. She sits on a fire with her nephew, but ends up losing her life while Prahalada emerges unhurt. This is why people celebrate Holika Dahan.

How to celebrate Holi in India

A day before Holi, people celebrate Holika Dahan, offering various things to the fire. This year, the auspicious timings of Holika Dahan will start at 6:26 pm and end at 8:52 pm.

On the next day, people play Holi with dry and wet colours. The day ends with eating sumptuous meal.

