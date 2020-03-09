Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

In the Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak, UP Govt Cancels 'Holi Milan' Event

The decision comes after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath decided to stay away from the Holi event and asked people to refrain from attending social functions in view of coronavirus utbreak.

PTI

Updated:March 9, 2020, 7:45 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
In the Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak, UP Govt Cancels 'Holi Milan' Event
File photo of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lucknow: In light of coronavirus outbreak, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has cancelled Monday's 'Holi Milan' programme as a preventive measure, the Raj Bhawan said on Saturday.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had decided to stay away from 'Holi Milan' programmes and had appealed to people to refrain from attending social functions in view of coronavirus.

"Coronavirus is an infectious virus and its infection spreads from one person to another. Therefore, protection is more important than treatment," he had said in a tweet.

"It is my appeal to all the people of the state to refrain from attending social functions and take good care of themselves and their families with full responsibility," the chief minister had said.

The festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 10.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram