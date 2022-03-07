Holi 2022: Indian Railways to Attach Additional Coaches in 15 Pairs of Trains on Temporary Basis

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: For the convenience of passengers ahead of the Holi festival, Western Railway has decided to augment additional coaches in 15 pairs of trains on a temporary basis. These coaches will be attached in trains running between Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Here’s a complete list:

12989/12990 Dadar – Ajmer with an additional AC 3-Tier Economy coach. Ex Dadar up to March 31 and Ex Ajmer up to March 30.

20484/20483 Dadar – Bhagat Ki Kothi augmented with two additional AC 3-Tier and four Sleeper Class coaches. Ex Dadar up to April 1 and Ex Bhagat Ki Kothi up to March 31.

14708/14707 Dadar – Bikaner augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier coach and five Sleeper Class coaches. Ex Dadar up to April 1 and Ex Bikaner up to March 31.

12490/12489 Dadar – Bikaner augmented with an additional General Second Class Coach. Ex Dadar up to March 30 and Ex Bikaner up to March 29.

12480/12479 Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur augmented with two additional AC 3-Tier and two Sleeper Class coaches. Ex Bandra Terminus up to April 4 and Ex Jodhpur up to April 3.

12995/12996 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier Economy, one Sleeper Class and one General Second Class Coaches. Ex Bandra Terminus up to April 1 and Ex Ajmer up to March 31.

22196/22195 Bandra Terminus – Virangana Lakshmibai with an additional AC 3 Tier coach. Ex Bandra Terminus from March 15 to June 1 and Ex Virangana Lakshmibai from March 13 to May 30.

15068/15067 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur with an additional AC 3-Tier coach. Ex Bandra Terminus up to April 1 and Ex Gorakhpur up to March 30.

22474/22473 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner with two additional Sleeper class coaches and one General second class coach. Ex Bandra Terminus from March 8 to 29 and Ex Bikaner from March 7 to 28.

14702/14701 Bandra Terminus – Shri Ganganagar with two additional Sleeper Class Coaches. Ex Bandra Terminus from March 9 to April 2 (except March 21)and Ex Shri Ganganagar from March 7 to 31 (except March 19).

12465/12466 Indore – Jodhpur with three additional General Second Class Coaches. Ex Indore up to April 1 and Ex Jodhpur up to April 2.

14802/14801 Indore – Jodhpur with three additional General Second Class Coaches. Ex Indore up to April 3 and Ex Jodhpur up to March 31.

11125/11126 Ratlam – Gwalior with an additional Sleeper Class Coach. Ex Ratlam from March 16 to June 2 and Ex Gwalior from March 14 to May 31.

21125/21126 Ratlam – Bhind with an additional Sleeper Class Coach, Ex Ratlam from March 15 to May 31 and Ex Bhind from March 16 to June 1.

14115/14116 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Prayagraj Jn. with an additional AC 3-Tier coach. Ex Dr. Ambedkar Nagar from March 13 to June 1 and Ex Prayagraj Jn. from March 12 to May 31.

