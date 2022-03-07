Holi 2022: Indian Railways to Extend This Train From Mumbai to Bikaner

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: With the festival of colours round the corner, Western Railway has decided to extend the run of train no. 09035/36 Bandra Terminus-Bhagat Ki Kothi-Borivali Holi Special Train up to Bikaner. This has been done for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand.

“The booking of train No. 09035 is open at PRS counters and IRCTC website, said a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway. Both the trains will run as fully reserved on a special fare, the release added. For detailed information regarding the timings of halts and composition, passengers have been asked to visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. WR has also requested passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination.

TRAIN NO. 09035/09036 BANDRA TERMINUS - BIKANER - BORIVALI SUPERFAST (2 TRIPS)

Train No. 09035 Bandra Terminus - Bhagat Ki Kothi Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Wednesday, March 16 at 11.00 hrs and will reach Bikaner at 09.00 hrs the next day.

Similarly, Train No. 09036 Bikaner – Borivali Superfast Special will depart from Bikaner on Sunday, March 20 at 07.05 hrs and will reach Borivali at 04.15 hrs the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Patan, Bhildi, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdari, Luni, Bhagat Ki Kothi, Jodhpur, Merta Road, Nagaur and Nokha stations in both directions.

Train No. 09035 will have an additional halt at Borivali station. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

REVISION IN TIMINGS OF TRAIN NO. 09006 BHAVANAGAR TERMINUS – BANDRA TERMINUS SPECIAL

Consequent to the change in timings, Train No. 09006 Bhavnagar Terminus – Bandra Terminus Holi Special will now depart from Bhavnagar Terminus on Wednesday, March 16 at 23.45 hrs, instead of 10.10 hrs to reach Bandra Terminus at 12.35 hrs the next day, instead of 23.45 hrs the same day.

