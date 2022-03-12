Holi 2022: Indian Railways to Run Special Trains Between Ahmedabad-Danapur and Madgaon-Gorakhpur

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: With the festival of colours Holi round the corner, Indian Railways has decided to run special trains between Ahmedabad and Danapur and one from Madgaon to Gorakhpur via Vasai Road. The step by Western Railway has been taken for the convenience of passengers and to clear extra passenger traffic during Holi festival, said a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway.

“For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. Passengers are requested by Western Railway, to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination”, the release added.

09417/ 09418 AHMEDABAD – DANAPUR SPECIAL (2 TRIPS)

Train No. 09417 Ahmedabad – Danapur Special will depart from Ahmedabad on Monday, March 14 at 09.10 hrs and reach Danapur at 21.30 hrs, the next day.

09418 Danapur – Ahmedabad Special will depart from Danapur on Tuesday, March 15 at 23.45 hrs and will arrive Ahmedabad at 11.20 hrs on Thursday.

HALTS: Enroute this train will halt at Nadiad, Chhayapuri, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Hindaun City, Bayana, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Jaunpur City, Varanasi, Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara stations in both directions.

COACH COMPOSITION: This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

05030 MADGAON – GORAKHPUR SPECIAL (1 TRIP)

05030 Madgaon – Gorakhpur Special will depart from Madgaon on Friday, March 11 at 20:00 hrs and reach Gorakhpur at 18.00 hrs on Sunday, March 13.

HALTS: Enroute this train will halt at Karmali, Thivim, Sawantwadi Road, Kankavli, Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Roha, Panvel, Vasai Road, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch Jn., Vadodara Jn., Ratlam Jn., Ramganj Mandi, Kota Jn., Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bayana, Agra Fort, Tundla Jn., Kanpur Central, Aishbagh Jn., Barabanki Jn., Gonda Jn., Mankapur Jn. and Basti stations.

COACH COMPOSITION: This train comprises of AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

OTHER ADDITIONAL TRAINS BY INDIAN RAILWAYS:

Train No. 22138/37 Ahmedabad - Nagpur Prerna Express will now run Tri-Weekly, Ex Ahmedabad on Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays with effect from April 11 and Ex Nagpur on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays w.e.f. April 10, on existing timings and halts.

The booking for Train No. 09417 and of trips of increased frequency of Train No. 22138 will open on March 13 at PRS counters and IRCTC website, te release said adding that the train will run as Special Train on Special Fare.

