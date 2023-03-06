It’s Holi and one can only think of merriment along colours, Abir, Gulal, sweets and of course, delicacies. The most special thing about this festival is the diversity of delicacies prepared at home. The popular Gujiya recipe is a classic North Indian sweet of crisp, flaky pastry filled with khoya (milk solids) and nuts stuffing and is widely prepared during Holi. In most of the northern belt, Gujiya is the main dessert served during Holi gatherings. A few weeks before Holi, apart from Abir and Gulal, local markets are also flooded with Gujiyas. And they come in different varieties as well. About 30 types of gujiyas are available in the market.

While simple Gujiya costs about Rs 750 per kg, you will be dumbstruck by the price of Golden Gujiya. The famous Gold Gujiya costs Rs 30,000 per kg. Pistachios, almonds and Kashmiri saffron are stuffed into the golden gujiya, which is very famous in Kanpur.

Numerous theories explain how Gujiyas came to be. One of them claims that the delicacy, which has long been enjoyed by Indians, has a Turkish origin. It was first documented in the 13th century when a jaggery-honey mixture was wrapped in wheat flour and dried in the sun.

As a result, it is assumed that gujiya may have originated from Turkish baklava, a layer of buttery, flaky confection that has been sweetened with honey and sugar. The soft pistachios in this puff pastry are sandwiched between layers of dough.

On the other hand, some ethnic cuisines in India itself provide dishes that are similar to this Holi delicacy but with distinct fillings. In addition to pedakiya in Bihar, it is also known as ghughra in Gujarat, karanji in Maharashtra, somas in Tamil Nadu, garijalu in Telangana, kajjikayalu in Andhra Pradesh, and karjikayi or karigadubu in Karnataka.

Read all the Latest India News here