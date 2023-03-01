Celebrations for the Holi festival, which will be celebrated across the country on March 8, have already started in full swing in some parts of India, even as preparations in other places are underway.

Mathura’s historical town of Barsana on Tuesday celebrated ‘Lathmar Holi’ where men drench women with colours and the women wielding batons ‘playfully’ hit the men to drive them away.

“Holi in Mathura is celebrated for around 25 days. It is celebrated at different locations in different ways. On Friday, we organised ‘Phoolo kee Holi’ (Holi of flowers) at Ramanreti in Gokul. On February 28, we are having ‘Lathmar Holi’ in Barsana, the next day we have Lathmar Holi in Nandgaon. After that we have Rangbharni in Vrindavan. So, there are different ways of celebrating Holi in different parts of the district. Together it is called Rangotsav," District Magistrate Pulkit Khare said, as per PTI.

Section 144 in Noida, Restrictions in Mumbai

Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Wednesday imposed section 144 in Gautam Buddh Nagar until March 31, to maintain law and order and ensure adherence to Covid-19 rules.

“Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar with immediate effect till March 31 in view to maintain law & order and ensure adherence to COVID rules in view of upcoming festivals," the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate said, as quoted by ANI.

Mumbai Police on Monday issued a prohibitory order and a list of punishable offences during the upcoming festival as well. Holi and Rang Panchami festivals will be celebrated from March 5 to March 11, the order said, as per Mid-day.

The order stated said that the acts of throwing coloured water, indiscriminately and obscene utterances in public places are likely to lead to communal tension and breach of public peace.

The Mumbai Police, as part of its precautionary security measures, is likely to also deploy police personnel across the city during Holi celebrations, Mid-day reported.

Adenovirus Fears in Kolkata

At least 15 children have reportedly died of adenovirus-related infections in Kolkata in the past few months. With parents wary of children falling sick, schools and housing societies are likely to ditch water in favour of a dry Holi, as per Telegraph.

Several schools and housing complexes in the city have imposed precautionary prohibitions including restrictions on the use of water, and encouraging dry organic colours.

Tour Bookings Up by 35-40 % in Ahmedabad

According to travel and tour operators, there is an increase of about 35 to 40 per cent in the travel bookings for Holi on March 7 and 8, compared to 2022. Despite the dates falling mid-week, there has been a heavy rush to book holidays outside the city in Goa, Mount Abu, Udaipur and Kumbhalgarh, the Ahmedabad Mirror reported.

Ensure No Obscene Songs on Holi, Says UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed authorities to not allow obscene songs to be played during Holi celebrations, to check hooliganism and ensure women’s safety in the state, as per Hindustan Times.

During a law and order review meeting in Gorakhpur, ahead of Barawafat and Holi, the CM directed authorities to initiate legal action against those playing vulgar songs during Holi, especially at public places.

