Holi Bhai Dooj 2020: Date, Timings and Significance of Bhratri Dwitiya

A day after celebrating Holi, the festival of colours and joy, Holi Bhai Dooj is observed as a testament to the bond between siblings.

Holi Bhai Dooj is also called Bhratri Dwitiya as it is celebrated on the second day (dwitiya tithi) of the Hindu month Chaitra.

Holi Bhai Dooj 2020: Date

According to beliefs, Holi Bhai Dooj should be observed on the second day of the month. This year, Holi Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on March 11, 2020 (Wednesday).

Holi Bhai Dooj 2020: Timings

In 2020, Dwitiya Tithi begins at 7.23 pm on March 10, 2020 and Dwitiya Tithi ends at 3.33 pm on March 11, 2020.

Holi Bhai Dooj 2020: Significance

Siblings celebrate the festival once after Holi and Diwali. Although, Holi Bhai Dooj is popular in some places, the majority Hindu households observe Bhai Dooj following Diwali.

According to the belief, Goddess Yamuna called her brother God Yama for a feast. Satisfied with the grand arrangement and hospitality, the god of death blessed her and granted her a wish.

Yamuna asked Yama to make sure every brother, who takes a dip in her on this day, never has to go to hell and be blessed with a long life. Yama granted the wish.

Hence, on Bhai Dooj every sister takes part in rituals to protect her brother.

