Holi Celebrations on Road? Ahmedabad Police to Take Strict Action as Govt Imposes Ban Due to Covid-19 Scare

The Gujarat government has issued a notification banning Holi celebrations and related programs across the state due to rise in Covid-19 cases. To implement the order, Ahmedabad Police has stepped in and warned people not to play Holi (known as Dhuleti in Gujarat) in public places. Holi falls on March 29 and Holika Dahan on its eve on March 28.

In a notification, Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police said that no colours/water to be thrown on pedestrians or vehicles or public properties. The religious ritual of ‘Holika Dahan’ associated with the Holi festival is allowed but under the strict vigilance of police to ensure all Covid-19 guidelines are being followed.

Those found violating the orders will face legal action as per Section 188 of the IPC for flouting such orders. This order has been implemented in Ahmedabad city to prevent mass gatherings in public places in view of Covid-19 scare. The ‘Holi Dahan’ program will have to be concluded before 9 pm as night curfew has already been imposed.

Earlier this week, State Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel had said that people won’t be allowed to form crowds to throw colour at each other, a prime part of the boisterous celebrations associated with Holi.

The government will only allow ‘Holika Dahan’, a pyre lighting ritual symbolizing the victory of good over evil on the eve of Holi, that too with a limited number of people in housing societies and villages, the Chief Minister added.