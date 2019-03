Holi Confessions: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Mar 20, 2019 09:01 PM IST India India Share

Holi has meant great times for some and not-so-good times for some others. Some love the bright hues, water balloons, sweets, and fun. But others dread the unexpected balloons on the road, the molestation in the name of celebrations and adamant colours that refuse to leave the skin. Tell us about your best and worst memory in the comments below.