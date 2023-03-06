The Delhi Police on Monday said it has beefed up security arrangements for the safety of motorists and pedestrians in view of Shab-e-Baraat and Holi. Since the date of both festivals coincides this year, police have made arrangements to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent rash driving or stunts on two-wheelers.

Officials said more than 150 company security personnel other than police, 800 traffic police personnel, and 9,000 local police will be deployed for Shab-e-Baraat.

The police said over 600 pickets and 1,300 motorcycle patrolling teams will be deployed across Delhi and 759 traffic officers will stay on duty at 283 strategic locations.

The advisory stated that special teams of traffic police along with PCR and local police will be on duty on various roads to check drunken driving and traffic rule violations. Radar guns will also be deployed to check incidences of over-speeding.

Special teams comprising 2,033 officers will be deployed at 287 major intersections and 233 drunken and vulnerable points for Holi. “Further, as per the directions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, in cases of drunken driving, red-light jumping, using a mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving, and over-speeding, driving license will also be seized and will be liable for suspension for a period of minimum three months. Action shall also be initiated against the registered owners of vehicles whose vehicles are found to be driven by minors/unauthorized persons, performing stunts, driving without a license, etc," it said.

The Delhi Police has advised public to obey traffic rules and not to drink and drive. “Observe prescribed speed limits. Obey traffic signals. Not to indulge in racing or competition with other vehicles. Especially two-wheeler drivers and riders to wear helmets and avoid triple riding," it added.

The Delhi Traffic Police has appealed to public to avoid traffic violations, especially drunken driving, over-speeding, triple riding, riding without a helmet, and driving in the wrong carriage.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) issued a statement and said metro services on March 8 will not be available till 14.30 pm on all lines of Delhi Metro including the rapid/airport express line.

About Shab-e-Barat

Shab-e-Barat is an Islamic festival that is celebrated all around the globe. The translation of Shab-e-Barat is ‘The Night of Fortune and Forgiveness’ and it is observed on the 14th and 15th night of the month of Sha Aban, which is the eighth month of the Islamic Calendar. This year, it will be observed on the intervening night of March 7 and 8. The festival is considered to be the holiest night in the Islamic calendar.

During Shab-e-Baraat, people belonging to the Muslim community offer prayers beside the grave of their ancestors and also at mosques.

About Holi

Holi is a Hindu festival that celebrates the arrival of spring. Also known as the festival of colours, it is considered one of the biggest festivals in India after Diwali. From Braj to Banaras, every region in India contributes uniquely to how this festival is celebrated.

The grand festival of Holi is celebrated for two days in many regions of India. This year Holika Dahan is going to be marked on March 7. The second day is known as Rangwali Holi or Dhulandi or Dhulendi. This is the day when people play with colours. The festival will be observed on March 8 this year.

(with inputs from PTI)

