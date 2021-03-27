Holika Dahan 2021: Know the Date, Puja Timings, History and Significance

Holika Dahan is an auspicious day that is celebrated just a night before Holi. This year, the pious occasion on Sunday, March 28. To celebrate the day, people light a bonfire and pray to the almighty for the well-being of themselves and their families. The legend has it that on this day, Lord Vishnu’s devotee and son of a demon Hiranyakashyap, Prahlada sat in the fire to prove his devotion but was saved by God. As per the age-old mythological legend, Hiranyakashyap and his sister sister Holika had conspired to kill Prahlada as they were against his devotion to Lord Vishnu. In order to do so, Holika convinced Prahlad to sit with her in a bonfire. The catch here was that Holika had a divine shawl gifted to her by lord Brahma which could save her from getting burnt, while Prahlad did not have anything to protect himself. Sincehe was a true devotee of Lord Vishnu, he got saved and Holika got burnt. The day also marks the celebration of good winning over evil.

Here is a look at the important timings for Holika Dahan 2021:

Holika Dahan 2021 Shubh Muhurta – 06:37 PM to 08:56 PM

Bhadra Punchha – 10:13 AM to 11:16 AM

Bhadra Mukha – 11:16 AM to 01:00 PM

Purnima Tithi Starting Time – March 28 at 03:27 AM

Purnima Tithi Ending Time – March 29 at 12:17 AM

Many people also perform puja around the bonfire. To perform the puja, they take glass of water, pinch of gulaal, unbroken rice grains, raw cotton thread, kanda and wheat grain stick; and put each of these things in the bonfire while doing a parikrama.

On the subsequent day, people put colours on each other as a symbol of celebration. Children enthusiastically celebrate the festival by playing with pichkaris and drenching everyone around them. On the day of Holi, specific delicacies like gujiya and tandhai are also consumed.