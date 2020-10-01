INDIA

'Holy Land Now a Land of Rapists': Madras HC Observes Rape Occurs Every 15 Minutes in India

Image for representation.

The court was hearing a case relating to migrant labour filed by advocate A.P. Suryaprakasam. At that point the advocate pointed to the rape of an Assamese migrant worker in Tiruppur district.

The Madras High Court on Thursday commented that the holy 'Bharathabhoomi' (India) has now turned into "a land of rapists" where a rape occurs every 15 minutes.

The court was hearing a case relating to migrant labour filed by advocate A.P. Suryaprakasam. At that point the advocate pointed to the rape of an Assamese migrant worker in Tiruppur district.

"I had pleaded with the court to provide shelter and care for the affected woman and also to direct the Director General of Police to set up a special investigation team headed by Inspector General, Coimbatore. I had also prayed to the court to direct the government to provide her with financial assistance under the victims' compensation scheme," Suryaprakasam told IANS.

While granting all his prayers, the court observed that "Bharathabhoomi", a holy land, has now become a land of rapists, where a rape occurs every 15 minutes.

Six persons had allegedly raped a 22-year-old migrant worker from Assam in Tiruppur district.

