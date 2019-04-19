Holy Week 2019: Know About These Seven Days Before Easter

Holy Week is being observed from April 14 to April 20 this year by Christians to commemorate the last week of Jesus Christ’s life. Each of the seven days of the Holy Week leading up to Easter Sunday represent the various events that took place 2,000 years ago leading to the arrest, crucifixion and entombment of Jesus Christ and his resurrection.This day commemorates the arrival of Jesus Christ in Jerusalem. On this day, jubilant crowds welcomed Jesus by waving palm leaves at him and even lining up the roads with the leaves. “They took palm branches and went out to meet him, shouting, "Hosanna!" "Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!" "Blessed is the King of Israel!"” the Bible says of the day.The Palm Sunday story is often used to help people think about the strength of their own commitment to their faith. The Palm Sunday services held by many churches see devotees carrying large palm branches in processions, while congregations at Anglican and Roman Catholic churches hold small crosses made of palm leaf.This day commemorates the cleansing of temples by Jesus Christ. According to the Bible, Jesus cast out the wrongdoers, and overturned the tables of those selling doves, telling them, “It is written. My house will be called a house of prayer, but you are making it ‘a den of robbers.’”This day commemorates the day priests or Pharisees conspired with Herod the Great, the Roman-appointed king of Judea, to ensure Jesus is convicted.This day commemorates the day Jesus sat at the supper table with his disciples at the house of Simon the Leper in Bethany. It is also known as the Spy Day owing to the betrayal of Jesus by his disciple Judas Iscariot for a few silver coins.This day commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with his disciples or Apostles. Jesus broke bread and shared wine with them, likening these to his body that would be broken and his blood that would be spilled for the sake of humanity. Jesus also washed their feet, setting an example of humility and love. Knowing that he had been betrayed by Judas, Jesus went to the Garden of Gethsemane, waiting to be arrested. Jesus was sentenced to crucifixion after several bogus trials. In the United Kingdom, the Queen giving special commemorative coins called Maundy money at a different cathedral each year are a highlight of the day’s commemoration. Church services in other countries feature ceremonies in which priests wash the feet of people and give them bread and wine.Although the day commemorates the gory crucifixion of Jesus, its paradoxical English name is attributed to the Christian belief that Jesus was resurrected by God after suffering for the sake of humanity. During special services, Christians meditate on the suffering and death of Jesus on the cross and hold processions, re-enactments of the Crucifixion.This day commemorates the day between the crucifixion of Jesus on Good Friday and his Resurrection on Easter Sunday. After he was crucified and buried in a tomb, followers of Jesus spent this day waiting for him to resurrect after his crucifixion on Good Friday. This act is commemorated by vigil services by Christians on the night of Holy Saturday.