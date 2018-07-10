Homage Paid to Assam Rifles Martyr in Manipur, CM N Biren Condemns Attack

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday condemned the ‘cowardly’ attack on Assam Rifles troops that resulted in the death of a soldier near the Indo-Myanmar border in Kamjong district. The deceased jawan from 31 Assam Rifles has been identified as Sepoy N Subhash Chandra hailing from Khanabok village of Thoubal district. He is survived by his wife and two children, aged 8 and 12 years.“I strongly condemn the cowardly attack. Counter-insurgency operations have already been launched in the area, and efforts are on to nab those behind the incident,” said N Biren.The incident took place around 9:30 am on Monday when militants detonated an IED near Kangpat village under Khamjong police station. The AR troopers were on routine patrol when the blast took place. The banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack.A solemn wreath laying ceremony was held at the Imphal airport on Tuesday afternoon which was attended by Assam Rifles, Army and paramilitary officers. The mortal remains of the martyr would be laid to rest at his native village of Khanabok.Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh, Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu, DGP LM Khaute along with other officials paid their last respects to the soldier. Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla, who is out of station, also condemned the attack and conveyed her condolences to the family of the deceased personnel.