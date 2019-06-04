English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Home Minister Amit Shah Chairs Meeting of Top Ministers
The meeting is understood to have discussed the issue of crude oil supply amid rising prices.
Amit Shah takes charge as Minister of Home Affairs in newly-elected PM Modi's cabinet, at North Block in New Delhi, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (PTI)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday presided over a meeting of top ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. They were closeted for more than an hour in the Home Ministry, officials said.
Commerce and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were also present.
Officials from the ministries of finance and petroleum, along with NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, were present in the meeting, an official said.
