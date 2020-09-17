Home Minister Amit Shah Discharged from AIIMS after Being Admitted 4 Days Ago for Post-Covid Care

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been discharged from AIIMs on Thursday after he was admitted four days ago with complains of breathlessness. According to reports, he has reached his home, as well.

Shah was admitted around 11 pm on Saturday night and was being kept in CN tower, a facility reserved for VVIPs. The BJP leader was being treated by Dr Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS.

Shah has been suffering from post-Covid ailments for a month now. He was previously admitted to AIIMS on August 18 after he experienced post-Covid ailments days after his recovery from coronavirus. On August 2, Shah had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for Covid-19, following which he was treated in Medanta Hospital, Gurugram.

He was discharged on August 14 after testing negative, but was re-admitted in AIIMS days after to treat his post-COVID complication on August 18.

"Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time," AIIMS had said in a statement on August 30.

Quite a few Union Ministers have tested positive for the coronavirus disease, since the pandemic took root in India. Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Thursday that he had contracted the virus, and asked those who had met him Tuesday to take adequate precautions.

A day earlier, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari broke the news about testing Covid-19 positive, as well. In charge of the Road and Transport Ministry and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Gadkari said he was feeling weak and consulted his doctor. "During the course of my check up, I have been tested Covid-19 positive,” he said in a tweet, adding that he was doing well and had isolated himself.