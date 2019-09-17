Home Minister Amit Shah Greets People on Hyderabad Liberation Day
The BJP's Telangana unit celebrates Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17 every year and unfurls the national flag across the state.
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday greeted the people of the areas that were under the erstwhile rule of the Nizam of Hyderabad on the occasion of the merger day of the princely state with the Union of India.
Shah also paid homage to those who laid down their lives fighting the Razakars, a private militia of the then Hyderabad.
"Wishing people of Telangana, Marathwada & Hyderabad-Karnataka on Hyderabad Liberation Day. This was a momentous day when people decided to uproot the inhuman rule of the Nizam and merged with the Indian Union. I bow to the martyrs who fought against the atrocities of Razakars," the home minister said in a tweet.
September 17 marks the merger of the erstwhile Hyderabad state with the Indian Union in 1948.
