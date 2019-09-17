Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Home Minister Amit Shah Greets People on Hyderabad Liberation Day

The BJP's Telangana unit celebrates Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17 every year and unfurls the national flag across the state.

PTI

Updated:September 17, 2019, 4:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Home Minister Amit Shah Greets People on Hyderabad Liberation Day
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday greeted the people of the areas that were under the erstwhile rule of the Nizam of Hyderabad on the occasion of the merger day of the princely state with the Union of India.

Shah also paid homage to those who laid down their lives fighting the Razakars, a private militia of the then Hyderabad.

"Wishing people of Telangana, Marathwada & Hyderabad-Karnataka on Hyderabad Liberation Day. This was a momentous day when people decided to uproot the inhuman rule of the Nizam and merged with the Indian Union. I bow to the martyrs who fought against the atrocities of Razakars," the home minister said in a tweet.

September 17 marks the merger of the erstwhile Hyderabad state with the Indian Union in 1948.

The BJP's Telangana unit celebrates Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17 every year and unfurls the national flag across the state.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram