Home Minister Amit Shah Holds Extensive discussion with Bangladeshi Counterpart
This was Shah's first interaction with a foreign leader after assuming charge as the country's home minister two months ago.
Home Minister Amit Shah with his Bangladeshi counterpart Asaduzzaman Khan. (image credit: Twitter@AmitShah)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his Bangladeshi counterpart Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday held extensive discussion on a number of key bilateral issues here.
Following the talks, Shah said on Facebook he "had extensive discussion on the bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh". India shares a 4,096-km-long border with Bangladesh.
