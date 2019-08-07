Home Minister Amit Shah Holds Extensive discussion with Bangladeshi Counterpart

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his Bangladeshi counterpart Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday held extensive discussion on a number of key bilateral issues here.

This was Shah's first interaction with a foreign leader after assuming charge as the country's home minister two months ago.

Following the talks, Shah said on Facebook he "had extensive discussion on the bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh". India shares a 4,096-km-long border with Bangladesh.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.