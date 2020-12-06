Home Minister Amit Shah Pays Tributes to BR Ambedkar on His Death Anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid tributes toB R Ambedkar on his death anniversary, saying he gave the nation a futuristic and all-encompassing Constitution that paved the way for development, prosperity and equality. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a Dalit icon, passed away in 1956.

I bow before Babasaheb on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas, who gave the nation a futuristic and all-encompassing Constitution that paved the way for development, prosperity and equality in the country. ”Following the footsteps of Bababsaheb, the Modi government is committed to work for the welfare of deprived sections who have been excluded from the development process for decades,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.