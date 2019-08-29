Take the pledge to vote

Home Minister Amit Shah Reviews Implementation of Central Schemes in Gandhinagar

Amit Shah, who was on a day-long visit of Gujarat, obtained details of the progress in various schemes by way of department-wise presentations.

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2019, 8:41 PM IST
File photo of Home Minister Amit Shah.
Gandhinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asked officials in his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar to provide by October-end LPG cylinders to beneficiaries under the Ujjwala Yojana and water connections to residents under the Centre's 'Nal se Jal' scheme.

Shah set the deadline for the Gandhinagar district administration to achieve the targets at a meeting of 'Disha' where he reviewed the progress of various central schemes in his parliamentary constituency.

Shah, who was on a day-long visit of Gujarat, obtained details of the progress in various schemes by way of department-wise presentations, said a PIB release.

'Disha', formerly known as District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee, is an initiative meant for the effective implementation of central schemes at local level.

As the chairman of the committee under Disha, Shah directed the officials of Gandhinagar district to achieve the given targets and ensure that benefits reach to the poorest of the poor, the release said.

The meeting was attended by local MLAs, the Gandhinagar collector, municipal commissioner, Mayor and senior officials of the district.

In the meeting, Shah said that Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) benefits should reach each and every eligible family by October 31.

District Collector S K Langa assured the minister that the targets will be achieved before the deadline in respect of Ujjwala Yojana and the 'Nal Se Jal' scheme, the release said.

Shah also directed the officials to conduct a survey to ensure that no house remains without electricity connection in the district, the release added.

PMUY, launched in May 2016, aims to safeguard the health of women & children by providing them with a clean cooking fuel LPG - so that they dont have to compromise their health in smoky kitchens or wander in unsafe areas collecting firewood.

The Nal se Jal scheme aims to provide piped water connection to every household in the country by 2024.

