Home Minister Amit Shah Shifted to AIIMS from Home Isolation After Complaining of Fatigue and Body Aches

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was shifted to AIIMS late on Monday night after he complained of "fatigue and body aches". Shah, who was admitted to Gurugram's Medanta after he tested positive for coronavirus, had recently tested negative and was in home isolation.

In a press release, AIIMS said the minister had been complaining of fatigue and body aches for 3-4 days and has been admitted for "post Covid care". "He is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital," it added.

Shah, 55, had on August 2 written on his Twitter handle: "I have undergone a coronavirus test after showing initial symptoms and have tested positive. My health is fine but I am getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors."

The home minister had also requested those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves.

Later, on August 14, he informed that he had tested negative but will be in home isolation for the next few days following doctors' advice.

He also thanked the doctors and paramedical staff of Medanta Hospital, where he was admitted, for giving him treatment and in helping him fight the coronavirus infection.