1-min read

Home Minister Amit Shah to Hold Dialogue with Bangladeshi Counterpart in Delhi on August 7

This will be the first interaction of Shah with a foreign leader after assuming charge as the country's home minister nearly two months ago.

PTI

Updated:July 21, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah.
New Delhi: Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will visit India on August 7 during which he will hold bilateral talks with Home Minister Amit Shah, who is expected to flag issues like illegal immigration and anti-terror cooperation, officials said.

This will be the first interaction that Shah will have with a foreign leader after assuming charge as the country's home minister two months ago.

Khan will have bilateral talks with the home minister on August 7 when issues concerning both the countries will be discussed threadbare, a Home Ministry official told PTI on Sunday.

Shah is known to have a tough stand on the issue of unabated illegal immigration from Bangladesh.

Anti-terror cooperation, movement of illegal immigrants, and smuggling of cattle, arms and ammunition and a few other issues are expected to be discussed in Shah's dialogue with Khan.

Radicalisation of youths and Rohingya refugees issues may also figure in the talks.

The delegation-level talks will also be attended by top internal security officials of India and Bangladesh.

During the delegation-level dialogue, steps to be taken to strengthen the existing mechanism to check movement of illegal immigrants and smuggling of cattle, narcotics and other items through the porous Indo-Bangla border will figure prominently, another official said.

India shares a 4,096-km-long border with Bangladesh.

