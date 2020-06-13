INDIA

1-MIN READ

Home Minister Amit Shah to Hold Meeting with Delhi CM and L-G Tomorrow on Covid-19 Crisis in Capital

The meeting comes in the wake of rising cases of the coronavirus in Delhi which reached 36,000 and the pandemic so far claimed more than 1,200 lives in the capital.

  • News18.com New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 13, 2020, 3:43 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others on Sunday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

"Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah and Health Minister, @drharshvardhan to hold meeting with @LtGovDelhi, CM Delhi & members of SDMA to review situation in the capital regarding COVID-19 tomorrow, 14th June at 11 am. Director AIIMS and other senior officers would also be present," Shah's office tweeted.

