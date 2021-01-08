News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Home Minister Amit Shah's Two-day Visit to Mizoram Cancelled, No Reason Cited
1-MIN READ

Home Minister Amit Shah's Two-day Visit to Mizoram Cancelled, No Reason Cited

The twoday proposed visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Mizoram beginning Saturday has been cancelled, state government sources said on Friday. No reason has been cited for cancellation of the trip, they said.

The twoday proposed visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Mizoram beginning Saturday has been cancelled, state government sources said on Friday. No reason has been cited for cancellation of the trip, they said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Shah was scheduled to arrive at Lengpui Airport on January 9 from where he was expected to be received by Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

The two-day proposed visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Mizoram beginning Saturday has been cancelled, state government sources said on Friday. No reason has been cited for cancellation of the trip, they said.

Shah was scheduled to arrive at Lengpui Airport on January 9 from where he was expected to be received by Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

During the visit, the Union minister was to inspect a land customs station at Zokhawthar village in Champhai district along the India-Myanmar border.

He was supposed to leave for Delhi on January 10.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...