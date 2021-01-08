Home Minister Amit Shah's Two-day Visit to Mizoram Cancelled, No Reason Cited

The two-day proposed visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Mizoram beginning Saturday has been cancelled, state government sources said on Friday. No reason has been cited for cancellation of the trip, they said.

Shah was scheduled to arrive at Lengpui Airport on January 9 from where he was expected to be received by Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

During the visit, the Union minister was to inspect a land customs station at Zokhawthar village in Champhai district along the India-Myanmar border.

He was supposed to leave for Delhi on January 10.