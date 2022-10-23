Home Ministry Cancels FCRA Licence of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation Over Alleged Violations of Law

The central government has cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), a non-government organisation associated with the Gandhi family, over alleged violations of the law, officials said on Sunday.

The action came after investigations carried out by an inter-ministerial committee formed by the home ministry in 2020.

“Yes, the FCRA licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has been cancelled after an investigation against it,” news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of RGF while other trustees include former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former finance minister P Chidambaram, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, set up in 1991, worked on a number of critical issues including health, science and technology, women and children, disability support, etc., from the year of its foundation till 2009, according to its website. It also worked in the education sector.

