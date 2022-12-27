CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#YearEnder2022
Home » News » India » Home Ministry Gives NOC for Name Change of Two Places in Uttar Pradesh
1-MIN READ

Home Ministry Gives NOC for Name Change of Two Places in Uttar Pradesh

PTI

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 15:10 IST

New Delhi, India

The home ministry considers proposals for name change according to the existing guidelines, in consultations with agencies concerned (PTI/File photo)

The home ministry considers proposals for name change according to the existing guidelines, in consultations with agencies concerned (PTI/File photo)

The 'no-objection' certificates were issued by the ministry for changing the name of municipal council 'Mundera Baazar' in Gorakhpur district to 'Chauri-Chaura' and that of 'Telia Afghan' village in Deoria district to 'Telia Shukla'

The Union Home Ministry has given its consent to change the names of two places in Uttar Pradesh following recommendations from the state government, officials said on Tuesday.

The ‘no-objection’ certificates were issued by the ministry for changing the name of municipal council ‘Mundera Baazar’ in Gorakhpur district to ‘Chauri-Chaura’ and that of ‘Telia Afghan’ village in Deoria district to ‘Telia Shukla’, an official said.

The home ministry considers proposals for name change according to the existing guidelines, in consultations with agencies concerned.

It gives a ‘no-objection’ certificate to change the name of any place after taking consent from the Ministry of Railways, Department of Posts and the Survey of India, another official said.

RELATED NEWS

For changing the name of a village, town or a city, an executive order is needed.

Renaming of a state requires an amendment of the Constitution with a simple majority in Parliament, the official added.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Home Ministry
  2. name change
  3. NOC
  4. uttar pradesh
first published:December 27, 2022, 15:10 IST
last updated:December 27, 2022, 15:10 IST
Read More