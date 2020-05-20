INDIA

1-MIN READ

Home Ministry Monitoring Lockdown 4.0 Measures along with States: Official

For representation: The Home Ministry office at North Block in New Delhi.

For representation: The Home Ministry office at North Block in New Delhi.

An MHA Joint Secretary said the lockdown has been extended till May 31 in public interest for which fresh directives have been issued keeping only a limited number of activities prohibited.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 6:43 PM IST
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is monitoring the implementation of the lockdown 4.0, under which only a limited number of public activities have been prohibited till May 31, in coordination with state governments to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, an official said Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, an MHA Joint Secretary said the lockdown has been extended till May 31 in public interest for which fresh directives have been issued keeping only a limited number of activities prohibited.

"Only essential services will be permitted in containment zones. State and Union Territory governments have issued directives according to the prevailing situation," she said.

She said state governments are marking areas as Red, Green, Orange, Buffer and Containment zones in accordance with the Health Ministry guidelines.

They are issuing directives about permitted activities in their respective states, she said.

The Home Ministry is monitoring the lockdown measures, along with state governments, she added.


