Presentation of Padma Awards from March 26-April 3 Postponed Amid Coronavirus Fears

The Padma Award ceremonies scheduled for March 26 and April 3 stand postponed, a Home Ministry official said. The Padma Awards were announced on the eve of Republic Day.

PTI

Updated:March 14, 2020, 8:42 PM IST
File photo: President Ram Nath Kovind confers the Padma Shri on Prabhu Deva.

New Delhi: The Padma Award ceremonies scheduled to be held on March 26 and April 3 have been postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Saturday.

The Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours of the country, are conferred in three categories — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Padma Award ceremonies scheduled for March 26 and April 3 stand postponed, a Home Ministry official said. The Padma Awards were announced on the eve of Republic Day.

This year, the President has approved conferment of 141 Padma Awards, including four duo cases (in a duo case the award is counted as one).

The list comprises of seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri awards.

Among those named for the Padma Vibhushan this year are former Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes (all posthumous).

The Padma Bhushan awardees include former defence minister Manohar Parrikar (posthumous) and former governor S C Jamir.

The awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

These awards are conferred by the President at ceremonial functions held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

