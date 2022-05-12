Home Ministry Sending 2 IPS Officers to Strengthen Hands of NIA, Which Has Hit A Growth Spurt

Adding two IPS officers to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has given an additional director general (ADG)-level and inspector general (IG)-level officer to it.

According to two new orders, the ministry has deputed AM Kulkarni as ADG NIA, a post that had been vacant for years. Kulkarni will hold the position on a deputation basis against the temporarily upgraded post of IG, says the ministry.

Similarly, the MHA has diverted one post of IG from the Border Security Force (BSF) to the NIA for one year from the Indian Police Service (IPS) quota.

Sources said that in the coming days it is also expected that a post of ADG will be diverted from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to the NIA. This will enable the investigation agency to work more efficiently under two senior officers.

Right now, the NIA has one ADG who oversees four IGs and 8 deputy inspector generals (DIGs).

Earlier, the agency had decided to open six new branch offices after the MHA got approval from the finance ministry along with the nod for the creation of posts from the level of DIG to constable on Monday.

According to official communication, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Patna, Jaipur, Bhopal, and Bhubaneswar will have new centres of the NIA headed by senior-level officials.

“The proposal from the MHA regarding the creation of offices at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Patna, Jaipur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar and creation of 435 posts is examined and creation of 300 posts is agreed," the finance ministry said in the communication.

