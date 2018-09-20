English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Home Ministry Signs Pact with ISRO to Set up Emergency Response Control Room
In a statement, the ministry said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will render its technical expertise for the proposed ICR-ER whereas the project will be executed under its overall supervision.
File photo of the Ministry of Home Affairs nameplate.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Home Ministry Thursday signed an agreement with the ISRO for setting up of a state-of-the-art integrated control room for emergency response (ICR-ER) which will deal with disaster and internal security related urgency.
In a statement, the ministry said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will render its technical expertise for the proposed ICR-ER whereas the project will be executed under its overall supervision.
The proposed control room is expected to be established in next one-and-a-half year, it said.
The ICR-ER will cater to the requirement of disaster management as well as internal security and will address the requirement of receipt of information on near real-time basis, strategic level monitoring, situation awareness, command and control, preparedness and response in the diverse internal security situation and disaster
related emergencies, the statement said.
As a result, it will increase the operational effectiveness and will be helpful in rendering timely response and assistance during various emergency situations, it said.
The MoU was signed by Joint Secretary in the ministry Sanjeev Kumar Jindal and Deputy Director, NRSC, ISRO, P V N Rao.
In a statement, the ministry said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will render its technical expertise for the proposed ICR-ER whereas the project will be executed under its overall supervision.
The proposed control room is expected to be established in next one-and-a-half year, it said.
The ICR-ER will cater to the requirement of disaster management as well as internal security and will address the requirement of receipt of information on near real-time basis, strategic level monitoring, situation awareness, command and control, preparedness and response in the diverse internal security situation and disaster
related emergencies, the statement said.
As a result, it will increase the operational effectiveness and will be helpful in rendering timely response and assistance during various emergency situations, it said.
The MoU was signed by Joint Secretary in the ministry Sanjeev Kumar Jindal and Deputy Director, NRSC, ISRO, P V N Rao.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manmarziyaan Controversy: I'm Sure This Edit Will Assure No Sikh Will Ever Smoke, Says Taapsee
- What is The Most Horrible Thing You Faced as a Woman in India? A Quora Thread Shows The Mirror
- 'Would You Worship a Donkey or Elephant?' Republican Party Draws Flak for Ganesh Chaturthi Ad
- Bleeding Flyers Screamed and Cried But Jet Airways Crew 'Made No Apology or Announcement'
- Everyone's Praising Rajnath Singh For Writing His Name in Kannada on Twitter
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...