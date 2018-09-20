Home Ministry Signs Pact with ISRO to Set up Emergency Response Control Room

The Home Ministry Thursday signed an agreement with the ISRO for setting up of a state-of-the-art integrated control room for emergency response (ICR-ER) which will deal with disaster and internal security related urgency.In a statement, the ministry said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will render its technical expertise for the proposed ICR-ER whereas the project will be executed under its overall supervision.The proposed control room is expected to be established in next one-and-a-half year, it said.The ICR-ER will cater to the requirement of disaster management as well as internal security and will address the requirement of receipt of information on near real-time basis, strategic level monitoring, situation awareness, command and control, preparedness and response in the diverse internal security situation and disasterrelated emergencies, the statement said.As a result, it will increase the operational effectiveness and will be helpful in rendering timely response and assistance during various emergency situations, it said.The MoU was signed by Joint Secretary in the ministry Sanjeev Kumar Jindal and Deputy Director, NRSC, ISRO, P V N Rao.