Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Home Ministry Stalls Visit of Pakistan-born Man With Goan Roots

Pakistan-born Marco Monteiro is one of the eight students who are slated to attend the 12th 'Know Goa Program'.

PTI

Updated:January 2, 2020, 3:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Home Ministry Stalls Visit of Pakistan-born Man With Goan Roots
Image for representation only.

Panaji: The visit of a Karachi-born Australian national, who has roots in Goa, has been stalled, pending security clearance from the Union Home Ministry, the State Commission for NRI Affairs said on Thursday.

Pakistan-born Marco Monteiro (21) is one of the eight students who are slated to attend the 12th 'Know Goa Program' organised by the commission, NRI Affairs director Anthony D'Souza said.

"However, the Union Ministry for Home Affairs is yet to give security clearance to Marco for his visit to India. The ministry has been very sensitive about national security," D'Souza said.

Marco was born on October 3, 1998 in Karachi and later moved to Australia with his mother, the official said, adding that he now holds an Australian citizenship.

The Know Goa Program has been organised for youth belonging to Goan diaspora, who are born abroad and are foreign nationals, but whose parents or ancestors are of Goan origin, the official said.

This year, eight students from Australia, Canada, United Kingdom and Portugal are slated to visit Goa, Delhi and Agra for the programme, which is scheduled to be held from January 4 to 18, he said.

Marco's grandfather Jose Monteiro was born at Taleigao town in Panaji on March 13, 1885 and died in 1921, D'Souza added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram