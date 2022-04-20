Home Ministry Transfers 42 IPS officers, Delhi Police Anti-terror Wing Revamped, J&K gets Officers from Capital

In a major reshuffle of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre officers, the Home Ministry has transferred 42 officers from and to Delhi from other Union Territories.

With this reshuffle, the Delhi police anti-terror wing, a special cell which saw no transfers or reshuffle in the past many years, will work under new deputy commissioners of police (DCP). The overhaul has been completed by Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

Two oldest DCPs of special cell – Sanjeev Kumar Yadav and Pramod Kumar Kushwaha – who were serving in the unit for many years have been sent out of Delhi. While Yadav has been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir, Kushwaha to Arunachal Pradesh.

A few months ago, Asthana had sent three IPS officers to the special cell to understand the working of the elite wing of the Delhi Police, hinting at an imminent overhaul.

One more Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and IAS officers, too, have been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir.

After the abrogation of Article 370, the Centre has made Jammu and Kashmir a UT and merged its cadre with AGMUT, enabling transfer of J&K cadre to Delhi and other UTs.

This is the longest list of officers who have been transferred after the pandemic hit the country.

