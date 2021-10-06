Home Ministry Transfers Mundra Port Drug Seizure Case to NIA

The Ministry of Home Affairs has transferred the case of India’s biggest seizure of drugs from Mundra port to the National Investigation Agency. According to the NIA, in pursuance to the MHA order dated October 6, the investigation agency has taken up the investigation from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) .

“The case relates to the seizure of 2988.21 kg of narcotics substance (Heroin) seized at Mundra Port, Gujarat disguised as a consignment of ‘semi-processed talc stones’ originating from Afghanistan which had arrived from Bandar Abbas Port, Iran," NIA said.

Under registration of the case, requisite actions as per law for the expeditious investigation of the case have been initiated, NIA said.

