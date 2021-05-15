india

Home of Khalil Al-Hayeh, Top Hamas Leader, Bombed: Israeli Military
Smoke rises during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City on Thursday. (Reuters)

Smoke rises during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City on Thursday. (Reuters)

The Israeli military says it has bombed the home of Khalil alHayeh, a top leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, Israel had destroyed a 12-storey tower block in Gaza City housing the offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press and other news media, saying the building was also used by the Islamist militant group Hamas.

The building, which also houses the offices of Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera as well as other offices and apartments, had been evacuated after the owner received advanced warning of the impending strike.

A Palestinian journalist was wounded in the strike, Palestinian media reported, and debris and shrapnel flew dozens of yards away.

first published:May 15, 2021, 22:11 IST