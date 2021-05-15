Home of Khalil Al-Hayeh, Top Hamas Leader, Bombed: Israeli Military

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military says it has bombed the home of Khalil al-Hayeh, a top leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, Israel had destroyed a 12-storey tower block in Gaza City housing the offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press and other news media, saying the building was also used by the Islamist militant group Hamas.

The building, which also houses the offices of Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera as well as other offices and apartments, had been evacuated after the owner received advanced warning of the impending strike.

A Palestinian journalist was wounded in the strike, Palestinian media reported, and debris and shrapnel flew dozens of yards away.

