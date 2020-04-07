‘Home Quarantine’ Notice Pasted Outside Union Minister’s Kolkata Residence for Allegedly Violating Self-Isolation Orders

A notice, which reads ‘home quarantine’ has been pasted outside the residence of Union Minister and Raiganj BJP MP Debasree Chaudhuri by the officials of West Bengal Health Department for allegedly flouting the 14-day mandatory self-isolation order after her arrival to Kolkata from New Delhi.

It is being claimed that Debasree, who returned to Kolkata on March 23, indulged herself in some social work near her residence, instead of being in self-isolation for 14-day as a precautionary measure due to ongoing coronavirus crisis.

According to the sources in West Bengal Health Department, “The BJP MP was not only seen interacting with the locals near her residence but also on March 31, she left for her Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency in North Dinajpur district and distributed masks and other essential items to the people. After a few days, she returned to her Kolkata residence.”

Taking cognisance into the matter, on April 4, a team of administrative officials rushed to the Union Minister’s residence and put up a ‘home quarantine’ notice in her presence.

However, Union minister of State for Women and Child Welfare Debasree tried to explain the officials not to put any notice on her residence and claimed that she has not violated any norm issued by the government but the officials requested her to cooperate with the state government’s orders.

“All I can say is that it was a drama created by the West Bengal government. The quarantine notice that has been pasted on my house’s wall proves that how the state administration is working under TMC ruled West Bengal,” she told News18.

“They (TMC) want no one, except Mamata Banerjee, to work for the people in the time of crisis. This COVID-19 crisis is in alarming stage and it is our responsibility to work together for the needy people, keeping political differences aside. But the Trinamool Congress (TMC) does not want others to work. They felt insecure when they saw me working for the needy people. Therefore, they put a quarantine notice outside my home,” said Debasree, who is also a general secretary of BJP’s West Bengal unit.

She continued, “One should understand that it is a fight against the pandemic. A country like US is struggling with this pandemic. Just imagine what will happen to India. It is a serious matter and we all need to come together to fight against it. The District Magistrate called me and he personally apologised for whatever happened. I think they will remove the notice soon.”

Debasree has a strong RSS imprint as her father, Debi Das Chaudhuri, was a high school teacher and president of the Bharatiya Jan Sangha (BJS) from 1967 to 1980 in Balurghat in undivided Dinajpur district (later it was separated into South and North Dinajpur). The Bharatiya Jan Sangha was the political arm of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS).

