Home Remedies to Help Cure Gastritis Pain

Gastritis is a common issue these days. It is caused by a variety of dietary and lifestyle habits, including excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, stress among others. People often look for a doctor’s advice to get rid of the sharp abdominal pain. But did you know that there are a few home remedies too that can help give some relief?

Here are the home remedies that can help treat gastritis pain

Coconut water

Coconut water keeps the stomach cold and helps in healing. It is rich in anti-oxidant properties, which helps in providing relief from gas and acidity. One can drink coconut water every morning on an empty stomach to keep gastritis away.

Garlic

Consuming garlic buds on an empty stomach every morning greatly aids in the elimination of gas. Not only that, but garlic consumption helps to maintain a good cholesterol level as well as a healthy digestive system.

Banana

You may get rid of gas problems by eating bananas. Bananas include nutrients such as fibre, iron, and calcium, which aid in the elimination of gas.

Cold milk

Have a glass of cold milk in the morning on a daily basis to relieve gas and cure other issues such as heartburn and sour belching.

Cucumber

Cucumber consumption also significantly minimises the problem of gas formation in the stomach. As a result, you must include cucumbers in your salad on a daily basis. It cools the stomach and helps to keep the body hydrated.

Ginger

Ginger is loaded with anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities that assist to minimise inflammation on the stomach lining. You can eat ginger directly and drink water, or you may boil milk and water with ginger and consume it. A sprinkle of ginger powder, rock salt, and asafetida in a cup of warm water is another quick ginger treatment that provides immediate relief.

