Home Vaccination for Disabled Soon, Says Centre as Festive Season Spawns Fears of Renewed Covid Surge | Top 10 Quotes

The Centre on Friday announced ‘vaccination at home’ for the disabled, ‘in line with Covid-19 SOPs’. This came a month after Maharashtra government began its pilot project of door-to-door vaccination for bed-ridden and immobile people in Mumbai.

“I am pleased to inform that an advisory has been issued to make arrangements for ‘vaccination at home’ for those who have disabilities or are differently challenged, in line with Covid SOPs," NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul said, as the panel warned that the second wave is not over yet.

Here are Top 10 Quotes from the Health Ministry’s Briefing:

• “About 2/3rd of the adult population vaccinated with one dose - 66% of 18+ age group received at least one dose, almost a quarter of adult population have received both doses, it’s an important milestone," Dr Paul said.

