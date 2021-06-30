Homeguard’s Minor Daughter Found Dead In UP’s Jaunpur, Rape Suspected

A 17-year-old girl was found dead near a pond in Badlapur police station area of Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh. The clothesless dead body was later identified as the daughter of a home guard. Police found the body at around 5 am on Wednesday from Raibhanipur village. The authorities are suspecting that the victim was first raped and then killed before her body was dumped near the pond.

According to Amar Ujala, the body was found 100 metres from the victim’s house. Her father complained to the police that his minor daughter was sleeping in the veranda of their house on Tuesday night, but when he woke up at 1 am, her daughter was missing from her bed.

However, someone from the village found a dead body near the banks of the local pond, and informed the police. Police reached the spot to investigate the matter, however, when news spread that the victim was the daughter of a home guard, top officials of Jaunpur district landed at the village.

Jaunpur rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Tribhuvan Singh, Badlapur Circle Officer, inspector Pawan Upadhyay along with several officials arrived to take stock of the situation.

Police said they are investigating the case, but when News18 tried asking the SP about the incident, he didn’t answer any of the questions. The authorities said they do not want to rush with their comments as they are yet to complete their preliminary investigation.

However, the Badlapur area is witnessing an increasing trend of crimes with the locals questioning police action to tackle such incidents. Recently, a criminal tried to flee police custody after being nabbed during an encounter in Badlapur. He ran away after snatching the pistol of a sub inspector. The criminal also fired at the authorities in which a bullet brushed off the SHO’s hand. However, the police injured the criminal in their retaliatory fire and caught him again.

