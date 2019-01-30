English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Homeless Woman Mowed Down by Car in Delhi's Connaught Place, Driver Arrested
Sukhbir Parmar, a resident of Gurgaon, was on his way to the New Delhi railway station when the accident took place.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
New Delhi: A homeless woman died after being hit by a car merely 100 metres away from the Connaught Place police station on Monday night, police said.
The 27-year-old driver of the car has been arrested. He works at a private company in Gurgaon, they said.
According to police, Sukhbir Parmar, a resident of Gurgaon, was on his way to the New Delhi railway station when the accident took place.
The incident took place around 11 pm. The car hit the woman when she was crossing the road near the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. A patrolling team reached the spot and rushed her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, said a senior police officer.
We have not been able to ascertain the identity of the woman as no documents were found on her. However, initial investigation revealed that she used to beg in the locality, the officer said.
